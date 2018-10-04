If Vijay jumps into politics now, it is up to him to escape without any injuries: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister Udayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: The audio launch of AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s Sarkar was launched amid much fanfare on Tuesday in Chennai. During the event, as anticipated, it was actor Vijay’s fiery speech that got the maximum cheers from the audience and has since gone viral.

“Usually, a party is formed, then they win the elections and finally, form sarkar (government). But we have first made Sarkar and will now contest in the elections,” said the actor, who paused for a beat and then asked the audience to vote for the film if they liked it. Though said in jest, this statement sent the audience into raptures and opened a Pandora’s box of questions about his political entry.

Refuting rumours that he plays a chief minister in the film, the actor, however, said that if given an opportunity to head the state, he would try to eliminate corruption first.

CM’s job in real a far cry from that on reel: Minister

Taking a dig at actor Vijay for his alleged statement against the government, Revenue minister R B Udayakumar, on Wednesday, said the actors should do their job of acting in movies as there were several experienced people like him to take care of the country.

Responding to the actor’s statement, Udayakumar said that Vijay had been saying for long that he would take the political plunge. The minister said that though the actor’s father was there to safeguard him, he (Vijay) was not entering politics as he was afraid. “If Vijay jumps into politics now, it is up to him to escape without any injuries,” said Udayakumar.