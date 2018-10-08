Home Entertainment Tamil

I want to thank nature for the success of 96: Director Prem Kumar

The cast and crew of 96 met the press and media to thank them for the success of their film

Published: 08th October 2018

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy in '96'.

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi's latest release 96, co-starring Trisha, has been praised by both the audience and the critics alike. The film which traces the love story of Ram and Janu, released along with two other major films NOTA and Ratsasan.

The team of 96 organized a thanksgiving meeting for the media for taking the film to the audience. Speaking at the event, the director Prem Kumar said, "I won't thank my crew members for the 96's success as most of them are my friends and family. But, I want to thank nature for making things fall in place beautifully for 96."

'96' movie review: A beautiful idea, an efficient film

Vijay Sethupathi began his speech thanking the press on the behalf of films like Pariyerum Perumal, and Ratsasan, apart from 96. The actor, who went on to talk about the cancellation of the early morning shows, said "I don't have any problem with Vishal over the release issue. Whatever has reached the press is hardly 5% of the truth. Though a film turns out to be a hit, the collection that finally reaches the producer is saddening. Certain issues can't be resolved by opening up to the audience, only the actions of the people involved in it can make a difference." 

Read: Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 to be remade in Telugu

The Govind Vasantha musical, also stars Gauri G Kishan, Aditya Bhaskar, Adukalam Naren and Bagavathy Perumal in important roles.

