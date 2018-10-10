MeToo allegation: Time'll explain truth, says Vairamuthu; LIAR! tweets Chinmayi

By Online Desk

Lyricist Vairamuthu finally broke his silence two days after the harassment allegations made against him on Twitter by women including popular singer Chinmayi.

He took to Twitter to say that it has now become a trend to spread false allegations against well-known persons.

"I consider this to be one of the many insults that I've been facing of late. Time will explain the truth," he wrote.

Responding to his tweet, singer Chinmayi called him a liar on Twitter.

Women on Twitter alleged that Vairamuthu tried to misbehave with them. One of the women said that he hugged and kissed her, the other shared that he closed the room and touched her.

