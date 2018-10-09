MeToo: Popular Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, actor Radha Ravi accused of sexual harrasment

By Online Desk

While the MeToo movement goes on in India, three anonymous women have accused Vairamuthu, a popular lyricist in Tamil Cinema, of sexual harassment, while another woman accused veteran actor Radha Ravi.

Two female singers spoke of their instances where they were invited to Vairamuthu's house-cum-office. Both were 18 years old when they were harassed by him. While one of the women said that he hugged and kissed her, the other shared that he closed the room and touched her.

Journalist Sandhya Menon tweeted the victims accounts on their behalf.

One more allegation against Vairamuthu pic.twitter.com/DuRjsq0276 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 9, 2018

One of the singers also said that she has not told her husband, as he might stop her for continuing her career.

Singer Chinmayi has tweeted another write up on behalf of a third accuser. The victim spoke about the Vairamuthu hostel, where the lyricist has "gone to various extents" with the girls there.

From the girl’s hostel owned by the poet. pic.twitter.com/P9hykBUHJM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

On the other hand, an employee from Behindwoods, has tweeted an anonymous message from a victim who was harassed by Radha Ravi. The actor allegedly hugged and kissed her, and told her to meet him alone after finishing her work.

So after the #Vairamuthu accusation, here is an accusation about the most respected #RadhaRavi. @Chinmayi, @varusarath, I hope this again is a well known secret in the industry as well. pic.twitter.com/KFcKLftVd0 — Kavya Nakshatra (@KavyaNakshatra) October 9, 2018

Both celebrities are known to have political connections as mentioned by the victims.

The MeToo movement in India has been going on for a week, and it began with the accusation of Comedian Utsav Chakraborty.