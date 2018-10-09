Home Entertainment Tamil

#MeToo: Popular Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, actor Radha Ravi accused of sexual harrasment

Radha Ravi allegedly hugged and kissed the victim, and asked her to meet him alone.

Collage: Lyricist Vairamuthu and Actor Radha Ravi

While the MeToo movement goes on in India, three anonymous women have accused Vairamuthu, a popular lyricist in Tamil Cinema, of sexual harassment, while another woman accused veteran actor Radha Ravi. 

Two female singers spoke of their instances where they were invited to Vairamuthu's house-cum-office. Both were 18 years old when they were harassed by him. While one of the women said that he hugged and kissed her, the other shared that he closed the room and touched her.

Journalist Sandhya Menon tweeted the victims accounts on their behalf.

One of the singers also said that she has not told her husband, as he might stop her for continuing her career.

Singer Chinmayi has tweeted another write up on behalf of a third accuser. The victim spoke about the Vairamuthu hostel, where the lyricist has "gone to various extents" with the girls there.

On the other hand, an employee from Behindwoods, has tweeted an anonymous message from a victim who was harassed by Radha Ravi. The actor allegedly hugged and kissed her, and told her to meet him alone after finishing her work.

Both celebrities are known to have political connections as mentioned by the victims. 

The MeToo movement in India has been going on for a week, and it began with the accusation of Comedian Utsav Chakraborty.

