Dance choreographer Sridhar shares interesting details about Vijay's 'Sarkar'

By Online Desk

We are just weeks away from Diwali and the fans of 'Thalapathy' Vijay's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 'Sarkar' which is slated to release on Diwali (November 6th).

Ahead of the film's release, Sun Pictures tweeted a video involving dance choreographer Sridhar, who shared his experience working alongside Vijay and AR Murugadoss in Sarkar.

The ace choreographer also gave an insight into what fans can expect from 'Sarkar'. He said, "I make sure that there is at least one signature step, whenever I get to work with Vijay sir. Just like in Thalaivaa's Tamil Pasanga song we have tried a different and unique signature step with 'Sarkar'. It will be a surprise that will be liked by all. Vijay is such a comfortable dancer to work with and is a kind of dancer who can perform the moves with grace, style and energy in a single take."

Sridhar master shares his experiences from the sets of Sarkar.

He also showered praise on AR Rahman, who has composed the music for the film. The dance choreographer added, "Murugadoss sir arranged for a meeting with Rahman sir to alter one of the song's tunes to make the choreography work little easy. We met Rahman sir, who was such a down to earth and a calm person. He has so many laurels and accolades to his credit, but he doesn't behave like a man of that stature.



He also enquired me if the song was perfect and made slight changes and asked for my opinions, which was not at all required. But these kind of instances shows his humbleness. The entire team of Sarkar have worked hard for the film to come out well. I hope that or hard work will be answered by the audience's with the reception they give inside the theatres."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others. AR Rahman songs have already turned out to be a huge chartbuster and have further increased the expectations of the film.