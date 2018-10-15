Home Entertainment Tamil

I don't think my film with Rajini will happen: 'Vada Chennai' director Vetrimaaran

'Vada Chennai' director Vetrimaaran in a recent interview shared about his upcoming project and his speculated film with Rajini.

Published: 15th October 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, Kaala

Actor Rajini (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

We are just two days away from the release of Dhanush-starrer 'Vada Chennai' and the fans are already going crazy over the film. The Vetrimaaran directorial film is all set to have a grand release on 17th (Wednesday).

Vetrimaaran in a recent interview with Behindwoods shared about his upcoming project and his speculated film with Rajini.   

He said, "I don't think that project will happen. Rajini sir has a big line up of projects already and I am told that he has two to three films already in confirmed stages. I am also ready for my next film with Dhanush. We were actually supposed to start the shoot of the film on the 8th of this month, ten days before Vada Chennai's release, but then plans were slightly changed."

He added, "My film with Dhanush is starting next week and there is Vada Chennai 2 also. I thought I'd get a gap of one year after Vada Chennai, but now the situation is different. I don't think there is any possibility for Rajini sir's film to happen."

In addition to Dhanush, the film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer and Daniel Balaji, Kishore in crucial roles. The music department is handled by Santhosh Narayanan while Velraj is behind the camera.

The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films while Lyca Productions will distribute the movie.

'Vada Chennai' is a crime drama that marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously delivered two successful hits in 'Polladhavan' (2007) and 'Aadukulam' (2011).

Ahead of the films release, Dhanush had stated that 'Vada Chennai' journey began way back in 2003 and claimed that he is blessed to have been part of this film despite it taking a long time to materialise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vetrimaaran Rajini Dhanush Vada Chennai Vetrimaaran Rajini film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp