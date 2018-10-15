I don't think my film with Rajini will happen: 'Vada Chennai' director Vetrimaaran

By Online Desk

We are just two days away from the release of Dhanush-starrer 'Vada Chennai' and the fans are already going crazy over the film. The Vetrimaaran directorial film is all set to have a grand release on 17th (Wednesday).

Vetrimaaran in a recent interview with Behindwoods shared about his upcoming project and his speculated film with Rajini.

He said, "I don't think that project will happen. Rajini sir has a big line up of projects already and I am told that he has two to three films already in confirmed stages. I am also ready for my next film with Dhanush. We were actually supposed to start the shoot of the film on the 8th of this month, ten days before Vada Chennai's release, but then plans were slightly changed."



He added, "My film with Dhanush is starting next week and there is Vada Chennai 2 also. I thought I'd get a gap of one year after Vada Chennai, but now the situation is different. I don't think there is any possibility for Rajini sir's film to happen."

In addition to Dhanush, the film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer and Daniel Balaji, Kishore in crucial roles. The music department is handled by Santhosh Narayanan while Velraj is behind the camera.

The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films while Lyca Productions will distribute the movie.

'Vada Chennai' is a crime drama that marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously delivered two successful hits in 'Polladhavan' (2007) and 'Aadukulam' (2011).

Ahead of the films release, Dhanush had stated that 'Vada Chennai' journey began way back in 2003 and claimed that he is blessed to have been part of this film despite it taking a long time to materialise.