WATCH 'Sarkar' Teaser | I am a corporate criminal, says Vijay

The teaser of one of the most expected films of the year, 'Sarkar' is finally out and much to the expectations of the filmgoers the teaser of the Vijay-starrer has everything one would have wanted in a political film.

The 93 second teaser starts with a voiceover calling Vijay "a corporate monster" who destroys his competitors before leaving from that particular country. Fifteen seconds into the teaser, Vijay lands in Tamil Nadu to cast his vote in an election. The teaser immediately cuts to the hit number 'Simtaangaran' after which it takes a serious turn when Vijay comes to know that another person has cast his vote illegally.

What follows is a series of action sequences, political dialogues and a chase sequence. Vijay also came up with a bold dialogue asking people to "find a leader from their own land."

The action-packed teaser ends with an 'angry looking' Vijay saying "this is our 'Sarkar' (government)."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others. AR Rahman songs have already turned out to be a huge chartbuster.

During the audio launch of the film, Vijay also gave subtle hints about his entry into politics.

After addressing the gathering and praising his team, 'Thalapathy' Vijay compared Sarkar to his previous hit 'Mersal' saying, "the special thing about Sarkar is that 'Mersal' had a bit of politics while the politics shown in Sarkar will be 'mersal' (meaning amazing)."

Hinting his interest in entering into politics, actor Vijay said, "People will contest in the elections to form government but we have formed our Sarkar (government) already and now we are going to contest in the elections."

When the event host asked him about the rumours that he is playing a Chief Minister role in the movie, he jokingly replied that he is not playing the role of CM in the movie. "If I ever become a CM in real life, I won't be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly," he added. This is the first time that 'Thalapathy' has openly spoken about his ambitions to become a CM, even hypothetically.

"We have to pay for even our death certificates now. If the leader is just, his government will flourish. Justice will always win, but it takes time," he concluded his speech.

We are just three weeks away from Sarkas's release and with the teaser further increasing the expectations of the film, this Diwali (November 6th) is sure to be a one to watch out for.