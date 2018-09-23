Director Bala fails to bring charm of 'Arjun Reddy' in 'Varma' trailer

By Online Desk

'Varma', the Tamil remake of superhit Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy' was released today on the occasion of Dhruv Vikram's birthday.

Starring debutants Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil superstar Vikram and Megha in the lead roles the movie's trailer seems like a failed attempt to remake the original.

While the movie is a 'remake', director Bala seems to have taken the word too seriously and hence cast Megha as female lead who has an uncanny resemblance to Shalini Pandey. Not just her, Dhruv too is seen sporting the same beard and sunglasses look while smoking and riding his bullet.

WATCH: 'Varma' Official trailer

The noticeable difference is, while, Arjun Reddy's teaser was impactful and engaging with a punk rock style background music creating the drama, 'Varma' has a background score which feels like a classical song for the introduction of the hero.

Though 'Arjun Reddy' turned out to be a superhit, during the time of its release, the movie was also deemed misogynistic and castist where a guy from upper caste keeps controlling 'his girl' and occasionally hits her too, all in the name of 'love'.

Despite that, the movie made Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey a household name, its lead cast and is going to be remade in various languages including Hindi, where Shahid Kapoor is expected to play the lead role.

If 'Varma' manages to pull in the audience and be as engaging as the original remains to be seen.

The film produced by Mukesh Mehta is expected to be released in November 2018.