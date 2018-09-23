Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Bala fails to bring charm of 'Arjun Reddy' in 'Varma' trailer

Starring debutants Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil superstar Vikram and Megha in the lead roles the movie's trailer seems like a failed attempt to remake the original.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

'Varma' poster. (Photo: Twitter)

By Online Desk

'Varma', the Tamil remake of superhit Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy' was released today on the occasion of Dhruv Vikram's birthday.

Starring debutants Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil superstar Vikram and Megha in the lead roles the movie's trailer seems like a failed attempt to remake the original.

While the movie is a 'remake', director Bala seems to have taken the word too seriously and hence cast Megha as female lead who has an uncanny resemblance to Shalini Pandey. Not just her, Dhruv too is seen sporting the same beard and sunglasses look while smoking and riding his bullet.

WATCH: 'Varma' Official trailer

The noticeable difference is, while, Arjun Reddy's teaser was impactful and engaging with a punk rock style background music creating the drama, 'Varma' has a background score which feels like a classical song for the introduction of the hero.    

Though 'Arjun Reddy' turned out to be a superhit, during the time of its release, the movie was also deemed misogynistic and castist where a guy from upper caste keeps controlling 'his girl' and occasionally hits her too, all in the name of 'love'.

Despite that, the movie made Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey a household name, its lead cast and is going to be remade in various languages including Hindi, where Shahid Kapoor is expected to play the lead role.

If 'Varma' manages to pull in the audience and be as engaging as the original remains to be seen.

The film produced by Mukesh Mehta is expected to be released in November 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varma Arjun Reddy Dhruv Vikram vikram Megha Shalini Pandey Bala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival