I warned Ajith not to marry an actress: Director Ramesh Kanna

Ramesh Kanna shared a funny incident that took place while filming for 'Amarkalam', the film that starred Ajith in the lead role.

Published: 09th April 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ajith and filmmaker Ramesh Kanna

Actor Ajith (R) and filmmaker Ramesh Kanna (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

It's no secret that actor and director Ramesh Kanna is closely associated with Ajith. During a recent interview, Ramesh Kanna shared a funny incident that took place while filming for 1999 blockbuster 'Amarkalam', the film that starred Ajith in the lead role.

In his interaction with Wetalkiess, Ramesh Kanna said, "While working with Ajith in 'Amarkalam', I was not aware that he was in love with Shalini. I advised Ajith not to get married to an actress as it usually ends up in a divorce. I even told him to get married to a homely girl, so that his life would be good."

Ramesh Kanna stated that Ajith smiled and nodded after hearing to his advice. 

The 'Thodarum' filmmaker said, "Director Saran who saw me interacting with Ajith, called me over and asked about our conversation. After I told him about my marriage advice to Ajith, Saran immediately said that Ajith and Shalini were in love with each other and sarcastically warned me of consequences. I was shocked and told Saran that I was not aware of their relationship."

With a subtle smile, Ramesh Kanna concluded that he also attended Ajith and Shalini's wedding that took place the following year.

On the work front, Ajith is currently busy shooting for 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the remake of Bollywood super-hit 'Pink'.

'Nerkonda Paarvai' is actor Ajith Kumar's 59th movie and is helmed by H Vinoth, who directed critically acclaimed films 'Sathuranga Vettai' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. The movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with this film and will be paired with Ajith Kumar.

The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed for an Ajith movie after 6 years with their previous collaboration being the super-hit Arrambam in 2013.

Kalki Koechlin will be making her Tamil debut in a special song in 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. Kalki, who hails from Pondicherry and is fluent in Tamil, will be seen in a rap number alongside Malaysian rapper Yunohoo. 

Confirming the development, a source said, “Kalki is featured in the song. It has some rap portions sung by Malaysian rapper Yunohoo, who also is part of the video.”

