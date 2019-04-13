Home Entertainment Tamil

RJ Balaji tweets emotional message following sudden demise of his 'LKG' co-star JK Rithesh

RJ Balaji stated that 'brother' JK Ritesh did not even take a single rupee as remuneration for acting in 'LKG'.

Kollywood actors RJ Balaji (L) and JK Rithesh

Kollywood actors RJ Balaji (L) and JK Rithesh

Kollywood actor and politician JK Rithesh died on Saturday, due to cardiac arrest. After the sudden demise of JK Ritesh, his 'LKG' co-star RJ Balaji took to Twitter and put out an emotional message.

In his tweet, he said, "Shocked and devastated hearing the news about the loss of JK Rithesh sir. Not able to beleive. He was just 46. Gone too soon. He was like a brother to me and blessing to the lives of many. He helped and changed so many lives. No words to describe the pain."

In his following tweet, RJ Balaji stated that 'brother' JK Rithesh did not even take a single rupee as remuneration for acting in 'LKG'. He said, "I will miss you sir. You treated me like your own brother. Not got even a rupee to act in LKG. So much love, care and warmth. You were a great human being. God is so cruel to take you away from your beautiful family with three children. Feel terrible."

Following a 10 year hiatus, JK Ritheesh made his comeback with RJ Balaji's political satire 'LKG' which released in February.  

His role as politician Ramaraj Pandian in the film evoked positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

According to TV reports, the 'Nayagan' actor complained of severe chest pain during an election campaigning in Ramanathapuram.

The AIADMK leader was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the treatment provided was not enough to save his life. He was 46.

