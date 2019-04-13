Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil actor and former Lok Sabha MP JK Rithesh passes away due to cardiac arrest

According to TV reports, JK Ritesh complained of severe chest pain during an election campaigning in Ramanathapuram.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:41 PM

JK Rithesh

Actor-politician JK Rithesh in 'LKG'.

By Online Desk

Kollywood actor and politician JK Rithesh died on Saturday, due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. 

According to TV reports, the 'Nayagan' actor complained of severe chest pain during an election campaigning in Ramanathapuram.

The AIADMK leader was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the treatment provided was not enough to save his life.

JK Rithesh political career

JK Rithesh was initially with the DMK and was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha, where he was a member of Committee on Water Resources.

In April 2014, he joined AIADMK as a primary member.

JK Rithesh acting career

JK Rithesh debuted as an actor in 2007 with 'Kaanal Neer', directed by comedian Chinni Jayanth.

The actor's second film 'Nayagan' released the following year, whilst not a commercial success, thrust him into the limelight, thanks to aggressive marketing.

In 2009, Rithesh acted in 'Pen Singam', a film penned by late DMK chief Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. 

Following a 10 year hiatus, he made his comeback with RJ Balaji's political satire 'LKG' which released in February.  

His role as politician Ramaraj Pandian in the film evoked positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

