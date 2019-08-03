Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav pair up again for Venkat Prabhu's web series

By Express News Service

We had previously told you that Venkat Prabhu will be helming a web series with Kajal Aggarwal in the lead before beginning Maanadu with Simbu. The newest addition to the cast of the yet-to-be-titled series is Vaibhav.

It may be noted that the Meyaadha Maan actor was introduced to Tamil cinema by Venkat Prabhu through Saroja in 2008 and the film also had Kajal Aggarwal playing one of the female leads.

The new ten-episode series will reportedly be released on the popular online streaming platform, Hotstar and the crew has planned go on floor soon and finish the shooting within a month.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal to don producer’s hat

Venkat Prabhu, who is awaiting the release of Party, has previously helmed a short film titled Masha Allah Ganesha for the streaming platform Viu.

Vaibhav's RK Nagar was supposed to hit the screens early this year, but the release got postponed due to undisclosed reasons. The actor has Sixer, Taana and Kaatteri in various stages of production.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)