Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan evicted for 'sexist' comments on groping

By Express News Service

Saravanan, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has been evicted from the reality show for his insensitive comments on sexual harassment.

In Monday's show, the channel said that due to lack of time, his comments (which went on air on national television) could not be discussed immediately. The narrator further went on to say that despite apologising in the following episode, the management has decided that his comments should not be let go easily. Even though the actions were in the past, the eviction, they said, is the channel's way of documenting dissent for such behaviour against women.

In an earlier episode, while the host Kamal Haasan was trying to sort an altercation between Meera Mithun and Cheran, he took the example of how people would rush onto a crowded bus to get to work on time. He also spoke of the other category of people, those who would get on the bus just to touch women in inappropriate ways.

Interrupting Kamal Haasan, Saravanan confessed that he too used to grope women in buses when he was in college, to much cheer from the audience. Kamal Haasan responded with: "Avaru adhaiyum thaandi punidham aayitaaru." The comment and the way it was handled received severe backlash from the audience.