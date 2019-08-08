Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith provides the answer for Pollachi issue in 'Nerkonda Paarvai': 'Moodar Koodam' fame Naveen

director Naveen shared his thoughts about 'Nerkonda Paarvai', which is an official remake of Bollywood super-hit 'Pink'.

A still from Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

Much to the delight of fans, Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai' released today amid fanfare. People were seen outside theatres in Tamil Nadu as early as 2 am.

After nearly a decade, an Ajith's film had a premiere show for journalists and fellow film celebrities. The premier show which was held on 6th August was attended many many top Kollywood stars, who showered praise on the film. 

'Moodar Koodam' fame Naveen shared his thoughts about the film, which is an official Tamil remake of Bollywood super-hit courtroom drama 'Pink'.

On Twitter, he wrote, "A revolutionary film like 'Pink' is necessary for Tamil Nadu. For the ones who questioned 'Was she an innocent girl? Why did she get in the car anyway?" during the Pollachi incident, what Thala Ajith tells in Nerkonda Paarvai is the answer."

'Nerkonda Paarvai', directed by H Vinoth, has a star-studded cast with the likes of Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Adhik Ravichandran, Rangaraj Pandey and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

On the technical front, Nirav Shah has taken care of the cinematography department while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film. The film is produced by late actress Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP.

It must be noted that Ajith Kumar had apparently promised Sridevi, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

Ajith and Boney Kapoor will once again team up for the next film titled "AK60". "The film will be directed by H Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

