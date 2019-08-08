'Nerkonda Paarvai' star Rangaraj Pandey narrates interesting incident involving Ajith and a cockroach

Home Entertainment Tamil

One can definitely expect the courtroom scenes involving Rangaraj Pandey and Ajith to be a major highlight in the film.

A still from Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

By Online Desk

Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai' released today across the world amid celebrations outside the cine halls. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is an official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama 'Pink' that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Prominent journalist Rangaraj Pandey, who is making his acting debut with 'Nerkonda Paarvai', shared interesting details about the film.

During a recent interaction with Behindwoods, he narrated an interesting incident involving Ajith and a cockroach.

He said, "Ajith is amazing as an artist. On the first day of shoot, I had a few shots and sir also had a few. I had to struggle to act while he did the same thing with ease. The director asked sir to look at a cockroach that was moving. The way he did that was mindblowing. Eye lens adjusts itself according to the distance of the object we are looking at. Ajith did that with his eyes. He showed it. He knows his strengths and plays to it perfectly."

Director Adhik Ravichandran who has acted in an important role in the film, in an recent interview with TNIE said, "Ajith sir’s court scene. As a fan, as an audience and as a director, I absolutely loved it."

'Nerkonda Paarvai' also consists of stars like Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film while cinematography has been handled by Nirav Shah. The film is produced by late actress Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP. The Ajith-starrer has been receiving rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. It will be interesting to see if the film can break the box-office collection of Ajith's previous release 'Viswasam'.

