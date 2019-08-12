Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi slams revocation of Article 370, quotes Periyar

Vijay Sethupathi's opinions came shortly after Rajinikanth lauded the decision taken by the NDA government congratulating the Modi-Shah duo over the revocation of Article 370.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has slammed the central government's recent move to abrogate Article 370, without taking the views of Kashmiris into cognisance.

In a radio interview with SBS Tamil Australia, he said, "It is against democracy. Periyar had said earlier itself that people themselves should decide on their problems and issues. Can I interfere in the affairs of your house? It is you who live there… I can be concerned about you, but cannot impose my decisions on you. Both of these are different."

ALSO READ: Pinarayi Vijayan is cool, his stand on Sabarimala is right, says fan Vijay Sethupathi

The actor who recently bagged the 'Best Actor' award for Tamil film 'Super Deluxe' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019, added that the reports he read about Kashmir greatly pained him and reiterated that while non-Kashmiris could be concerned about the state of affairs in the soon-to-be Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they should not step in and interfere into its internal matters.

Vijay Sethupathi's opinions came shortly after Rajinikanth lauded the decision taken by the NDA government congratulating the Modi-Shah duo over the revocation in a speech in Chennai on Sunday at Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s book launch event.

ALSO READ: Article 370 abrogation - Rajinikanth hails Amit Shah for Kashmir initiative

In the event, he said, “Really my heartfelt congratulations for your Mission Kashmir operations, sir. The way you conducted it, hats off, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament, fantastic sir, fantastic.”

Both these statements come in the wake of protests against the much controversial abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir evoking mixed reactions from all over the country.

While some have commended the move, many have criticised the manner in which the events unfolded, especially with regard to placing Kashmiri leaders on house arrest and blacking communication lines before announcing the revocation and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the AIADMK welcomed the move in Parliament last week while the opposition party DMK and its allies have strongly condemned it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Article 370 Article 370 scrapped Rajinikanth
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Bala
    Vijaybnsethupathy is another cinematic idiot
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp