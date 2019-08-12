Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi slams revocation of Article 370, quotes Periyar

By Online Desk

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has slammed the central government's recent move to abrogate Article 370, without taking the views of Kashmiris into cognisance.

In a radio interview with SBS Tamil Australia, he said, "It is against democracy. Periyar had said earlier itself that people themselves should decide on their problems and issues. Can I interfere in the affairs of your house? It is you who live there… I can be concerned about you, but cannot impose my decisions on you. Both of these are different."

The actor who recently bagged the 'Best Actor' award for Tamil film 'Super Deluxe' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019, added that the reports he read about Kashmir greatly pained him and reiterated that while non-Kashmiris could be concerned about the state of affairs in the soon-to-be Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they should not step in and interfere into its internal matters.

Vijay Sethupathi's opinions came shortly after Rajinikanth lauded the decision taken by the NDA government congratulating the Modi-Shah duo over the revocation in a speech in Chennai on Sunday at Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s book launch event.

In the event, he said, “Really my heartfelt congratulations for your Mission Kashmir operations, sir. The way you conducted it, hats off, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament, fantastic sir, fantastic.”

Both these statements come in the wake of protests against the much controversial abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir evoking mixed reactions from all over the country.

While some have commended the move, many have criticised the manner in which the events unfolded, especially with regard to placing Kashmiri leaders on house arrest and blacking communication lines before announcing the revocation and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the AIADMK welcomed the move in Parliament last week while the opposition party DMK and its allies have strongly condemned it.