Verithanam song from Vijay's 'Bigil' leaked online? Twitter abuzz with reports

This is the second single to be leaked from the film after Singapenney.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:10 PM

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil.



By Express News Service

The first single of 'Bigil', Singapenney, was leaked on social media days before the official release on July 24. According to social media trends, it has come to light that another song from 'Bigil' has met with a similar fate.

#VerithanamLeaked was a top-trending topic in Chennai on Friday. Incidentally, 'Verithanam', is the first time Vijay is singing for AR Rahman.  

While some fans seem to be happy with the early treat, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the production house for the repeated error. 

'Bigil' is said to be a sports drama, with the 'Sarkar' actor playing dual roles of a son, who is a football player-turned-coach, and a gangster father.

Starring Nayanthara as the female lead, the film also features Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Amritha, and Reba Monica John as footballers, whose team will be coached by Vijay's character. Apart from them, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, and Yogi Babu are also part of the film, playing supporting characters.

Vijay, who last lent his voice to the track 'Papa Papa' from 'Bairavaa' in 2017, has now sung a song for his upcoming film, 'Bigil'.

READ HERE | It's Vijay vs Dhanush yet again: 'Bigil' and 'Pattas' to clash at the box-office this Diwali?

Though the actor-composer duo worked together on several films in the past, such as 'Udhaya', 'Azhagiya Tamizh Magan', 'Mersal', and 'Sarkar', Vijay had not lent his voice to a song composed by Rahman till now. 

'Verithanam', the second single from the Atlee-directorial, has lyrics by Vivek, who has previously penned the chartbuster, 'Aalaporan Tamizhan' from 'Mersal'.

Produced by AGS Entertainments, 'Bigil' is slated for a Diwali release.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

