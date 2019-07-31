Anirudh confirms Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' release date

By Express News Service

In a recent TV interaction, music director Anirudh has confirmed that the Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, will be released on Pongal 2020.

When asked about the music for the film, the composer said, "I am sure it will come out well. Hoping for the best. The film is releasing for Pongal, so the audio can be expected to be out by November or December."

Darbar will be Anirudh's second collaboration with both Rajini and Murugadoss after Petta and Kaththi, respectively.

Darbar stars Rajini as Mumbai-based police officer and has Bollywood actors Nawab Shah, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar playing the antagonists. Starring Nayanthara as the female lead, the cast also includes actors like Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Harish Uttaman, and Bose Venkat.

Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively.

