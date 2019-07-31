'Thadam' actress Tanya Hope and Harish Kalyan to star together in 'Vicky Donor' Tamil remake

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the 2012 Hindi romcom Vicky Donor, which marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana, is getting a Tamil remake, titled Dharala Prabhu and Harish Kalyan will be playing the lead role in it. Now, it has been confirmed that Tanya Hope, who was last seen in Thadam, will be playing the female lead in the film, the character played by Yami Gautam in the original.

Tanya, who will be seen as a bank employee in Dharala Prabhu, will be joining the sets of the film soon.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of director Krishna Marimuthu, who directed the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Yuddham Sharanam, two years ago. The remake also stars veteran comedian Vivekh in the role of a doctor — a crucial character that was portrayed by veteran actor Annu Kapoor in the original.

The remake is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the company that distributed the Vishal-starrer, Ayogya.

Vicky Donor, produced by John Abraham, is the story of a man who donates sperm for money and faces unexpected repercussions because of it.

Harish Kalyan, in addition to Dharala Prabhu, also has Sanjay Bharathi’s Dhanusa Raasi Neyargale, Chimbudevan’s multi-starrer Kasadara Thapara in the pipeline.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

