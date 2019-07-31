Home Entertainment Tamil

'Thadam' actress Tanya Hope and Harish Kalyan to star together in 'Vicky Donor' Tamil remake

Vicky Donor, produced by John Abraham, is the story of a man who donates sperm for money and faces unexpected repercussions because of it.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tanya_Hope_Harish_Kalyan

Actress Tanya Hope and actor Harish Kalyan (Photos | File)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the 2012 Hindi romcom Vicky Donor, which marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana, is getting a Tamil remake, titled Dharala Prabhu and Harish Kalyan will be playing the lead role in it. Now, it has been confirmed that Tanya Hope, who was last seen in Thadam, will be playing the female lead in the film, the character played by Yami Gautam in the original.

Tanya, who will be seen as a bank employee in Dharala Prabhu, will be joining the sets of the film soon.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of director Krishna Marimuthu, who directed the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Yuddham Sharanam, two years ago. The remake also stars veteran comedian Vivekh in the role of a doctor — a crucial character that was portrayed by veteran actor Annu Kapoor in the original. 

The remake is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the company that distributed the Vishal-starrer, Ayogya.

Vicky Donor, produced by John Abraham, is the story of a man who donates sperm for money and faces unexpected repercussions because of it.

Harish Kalyan, in addition to Dharala Prabhu, also has Sanjay Bharathi’s Dhanusa Raasi Neyargale, Chimbudevan’s multi-starrer Kasadara Thapara in the pipeline.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Donor Harish Kalyan Tanya Hope Dharala Prabhu Thadam
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp