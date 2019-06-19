Chinmayi starts dubbing again for Tamil films, thanks Samantha in Twitter post

By Express News Service

Chinmayi Sripadha, who was banned from the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union in November last year, without a show cause notice, citing non-payment of ‘subscription fees’ for the past two years, has dubbed for Samantha Akkineni in the Tamil version of the upcoming fantasy-comedy, Oh Baby, directed by Nandini Reddy.

The singer-voice artist, who last dubbed for Trisha in last year's blockbuster, 96, took to Twitter to make the announcement, where she thanked the actor and the filmmaker, and said, "Here’s to women who make life better for other women."

Chinmayi, who has been at the forefront of India's MeToo movement, highlighting claims of sexual harassment in the Indian music and film industry, was asked to pay 1.5 lakh rupees, tender an apology letter and submit a re-application to be added as a member, to be able to reinstated into the dubbing union, thereby making her eligible to dub for Tamil films.

Chinmayi subsequently took the issue to the court, and as a response to her plea, the court had placed an interim stay on her ban from the Tamilnadu Dubbing Union in March. The court then extended the stay in April.

Oh Baby, a remake of South Korean film Miss Granny, also stars Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Adivi Sesh in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on July 5.

