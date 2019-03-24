Home Entertainment Tamil

Always wanted to work in regional films: Kangana Ranaut on Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Since people down South do not watch Hindi films, Kangana feels there's a disconnect with that part of the country.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in a bilingual film titled "Jaya", which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear actress Jayalalithaa, said that she always wanted to work in regional films.

Since people down South do not watch Hindi films, Kangana feels there's a disconnect with that part of the country.

Kangana was interacting with the media on her 32nd birthday on Saturday when she announced that she was all set to step into the shoes of the late Jayalalithaa, who was fondly referred to as "Puratchi Thalaivi", which means "revolutionary leader".

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to play late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in director Vijay's 'Thalaivi'

Sharing her feelings of being a part of "Jaya", Kangana said: "I always wanted to work in regional films because when we go to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, we realise that people over there only watch films made by their local film industry. So there is a disconnect with that part of the country. I was waiting for a good opportunity to work over there and this film just came my way.

"I was working on my own biopic, but her (Jayalalithaa) story is very similar to my story. In fact, it is a bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration of this film, I found many similarities between both the stories. So when I had the option to do a film based on her story or my story, I decided on the former."

When asked in how many languages the makers have decided to release "Jaya", Kangana said: "It will be made mainly in Tamil and will release in Hindi as well."

On whether she will learn Tamil for the film, she said: "Yes...Unless I fail miserably and they (the makers of the film) have to look for an option for my dubbing. But I will definitely learn the language."

Titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, the film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers down South who has earlier directed landmark films such as "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika" fame, the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayalalithaa biopic Kangana Ranaut Jayalalithaa Thalaivi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp