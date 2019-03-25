Music director Govind Vasantha extends unconditional support to Chinmayi
The singer stated that ever since her run-in with Radha Ravi, and Vairamuthu, she has been penalised for it and has not recorded a single Tamil song since October 2018.
Even as the storm over Radha Ravi's comments on Nayanthara at the Kolaiyudhir Kaalam trailer launch continues to rage, singer-voice artist Chinmayi laid bare yet another disheartening issue.
The National Award-winning singer took to Twitter to state that ever since her run-in with Radha Ravi, and outing Vairamuthu as part of the MeToo movement, she has been penalised for it.
This @govind_vasantha is the man. pic.twitter.com/m8utSZYLKI— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 25, 2019
Meanwhile, music director Govind Vasantha, whose breakout album, 96, had Chinmayi crooning superhit numbers, stood in solidarity with the singer and tweeted: "Chinmayi WILL sing in my films till SHE says NO to me. No one else will decide on behalf of me."
This support and validation from the current toast of Tamil Cinema will be a shot in the arm for Chinmayi, whose campaign against names like Vairamuthu and Radha Ravi has been relentless.
