100% Kadhal: For the love of remakes

Love stories are generally a safe bet at the box office, and debutant director MM Chandramouli is banking on this for his upcoming film, 100% Kadhal, which hits screens this Friday.

A remake of the Telugu hit, 100% Love, the filmmaker says he found no need to tamper with the original content.

“There is a universal audience for such love stories. A Kushi will be a hit in any language even if it is remade today,” he asserts. He goes on to say, “In 100% Kadhal, GV Prakash plays an egoistic nerd. An easy-go-lucky girl (Shalini Pandey) enters his life, determined to win his heart. When another girl enters the fray, things get more interesting. This love triangle will surely draw youth to the theatres.”

Chandramouli is convinced that the audience will get to see a new side of GV Prakash in this film. “The character is trendy, and Prakash, who rarely gets such characters, thoroughly enjoyed playing the role.”

The director zeroed in on Shalini Pandey after auditioning a few new entrants, and believes she is the perfect foil for Prakash.

Chandramouli, however, considers the performance of US-based actor Shivani Patel as the surprise quotient. “I’m pretty sure the performance of the principal characters and the music of GV Prakash will guarantee the film’s success,” he signs off.