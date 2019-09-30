I still face criticism for my music, says GV Prakash

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is not often that an actor gets a new release while his previous work is still running in theatres. But GV Prakash, who had consecutive releases with Kuppathu Raja and Watchman earlier this year, has once again repeated this streak. His romcom 100% Kaadhal is getting released this week, while his last film Sivappu Manjal Pachai is still running. His face brightens up, talking about the reception of Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

“Sarvam Thaala Maayam fetched us critical acclaim, but Sivappu Manjal Pachai also got us commercial success. Everyone who invested in the film is happy right now,” he says, adding, “Cinema is a learning process and I am learning from my errors as I have nobody to guide me. Vizhundhu vizhundhu dhaan kaththukanum.”

100 % Kaadhal is the official remake of the hit Telugu film 100% Love, starring Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah. Interestingly his debut film, Darling was also a remake of a Telugu horror comedy, Prema Katha Chitram. Asked about the unavoidable comparisons to the original, he says.

“The film is not a copy. We have just retained the essence of the story and its characters and worked on it in our own style.”

He plays Balu, a nerdy, college-topper in 100% Kaadhal, and his upcoming release Ayngaran also has him playing a brainy youngster. GV Prakash says both roles won’t have any other similarities. “Ayngaran’s Mathi is no-doubt intelligent, but 100% Kaadhal’s Balu has a lot of ego and attitude to boot. Both characters exhibit different shades of intelligence,” he says.

Contrary to most of his previous roles that have had him speaking Madras baashai, the actor will be playing a sophisticated surgeon in his Hollywood debut, Trap City. “There’s even a sequence that has me performing surgery. I am happy I am getting films that don’t require me to play a local Tamil guy, or I should say, pullaingo. I guess I have played all shades of it, starting from Trisha Illana Nayanthara to Sivappu Manjal Pachai.” He says he is still puzzled why he is considered the first choice for those roles.

“But I love the fact that all my directors can bring out new characters using me. Naachiyaar’s Kaathavaraayan and Sivappu Manjal Pachai’s Madhan different, but looking outward, both of them are pullaingos.”

GV Prakash feels he has reached the desired space as an actor. “Screen la vara pakkathu veetu paiyana irukkanum nu nenachen. I was looking out for such roles. I am happy that I have found my space as an actor.”

Despite the positive reception for his recent work, GV Prakash had a rough start as an actor and faced criticism for a couple of his films. He calls the phase ‘unavoidable’.

“It just happens. Despite being a fairly successful composer, I still face criticism for my music. Every artist reaches a phase where he needs to reinvent himself. I see this as a necessary one. Every star has gone through this. The ones who manage to learn from it rise with success.”

Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, starring Dhanush and featuring music by GV Prakash, is also hitting the screens on October 4.

“I balance my acting and composing duties well. Appram parthukalam nu irundhadhe illa. I religiously stick to my schedule. Even if there’s a problem, I always make sure I communicate it in advance.” Questioned if the actor in him has now taken over the composer, he disagrees. “Music demands respect and I will work with filmmakers who respect me. I’m doing Soorarai Pottru, Thalaivi and Jail because those directors respect my work. I accept that the number of films I compose for has reduced drastically. But now, I prefer quality over quantity.”

GV Prakash has a host of films in the pipeline and at least one new project has been getting announced every week during the last few months. He credits his directors for helping him shoot multiple films simultaneously.

“Whenever I go to a new shooting spot, they take time to discuss the scene to get me out of the hangover of the previous film. We also work on the details of the character much ahead of the shoot. This helps me have a clear vision of all the characters I play.” He calls himself an ‘emotional actor’ and wishes to add a part of him to all his characters. “I ensure I draw from my personal experiences to make it allrealistic.”