'Bigil' makers release new poster featuring Vijay and Nayanthara, trailer to be out on October 12

By Express News Service

Bigil's creative producer, Archana Kalpathi has announced that the film's trailer will be launched on October 12.

Now, a new poster confirming the same has been released. The poster features Vijay and Nayanthara striking a romantic pose, dressed in Christian wedding attire. While Vijay sports a white shirt, Nayanthara is seen wearing a white gown and veil.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year. Following the grand audio launch event, fans had been eagerly awaiting an update regarding the trailer, which they have now finally got.

Apart from Nayanthara, who plays the female lead, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, and Yogi Babu are also part of Bigil.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi, under the banner of AGS Entertainments, Bigil is slated for a Diwali release.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)