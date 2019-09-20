JusticeForSubaShree dominates top Twitter trends in India after Vijay's speech at 'Bigil' audio launch

Home Entertainment Tamil

Following Vijay's speech, today the hashtag #JusticeForSubaShree started trending since afternoon with over 1,31,000 people tweeting the hashtag.

Chennai techie Subashri and actor Vijay

Amid much excitement, the audio launch function of Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' successfully took place Thursday night. Vijay's audio launch events have always been keenly watched, as 'Thalapathy' usually speaks about various social issues.

This time was also no different as actor Vijay shared his views about many topics including politics and online trolls. But, most importantly, he spoke about the unfortunate death of Chennai techie Subashri.

He said, "Regarding her (Subashri) unfortunate death, the lorry driver has been arrested and the person who printed the banner has been arrested... but those who must be behind bars are still roaming free."

Following Vijay's speech, today the hashtag #JusticeForSubaShree started trending since afternoon with over 1,31,000 people tweeting the hashtag. The hashtag has been trending in the top third position for the last few hours.

Subashri, a techie, was run over by a lorry in Pallikaranai after a wedding banner erected by a AIADMK functionary on the road median fell on her and caused her to fall off her two-wheeler on August 12.

A division bench of the Madras High Court had slammed political parties for encouraging the banner culture, despite various court orders against it.

"No political party has responded to our notices. We have not come across any party issuing a statement against flex boards," the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee observed on Friday.  

The officials, who are sucking the blood of the people, are more loyal to a party than to the government, they added. 

(With inputs from ENS)

