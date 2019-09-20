From Subashri's death to online trolls: Vijay's complete speech at 'Bigil' audio launch

By Express News Service

Vijay's speech at his film's audio launches is one of the most awaited moments for his fans and the media these days. His upcoming film, Bigil's audio launch became extra special as the hashtag "Thalapathy Speech" topped the Twitter India trends.

After a long wait, the actor spoke at the event which happened in Leo Muthu Stadium today. Much like his films which have a blend of sentiment, comedy, social message, and other elements to satisfy his fans, he touched upon various areas in his speech. Starting from online fan wars to Subhashree's untimely death, the actor addressed a wide range of topics.

Vijay, who took the stage last amidst tremendous cheer from his fans, thanked them in his style as 'Nanba' and 'Nanbi'. He then began singing Verithanam, starting with the line, "Yen nenjil kudi irukum," which doubled up as a salutation to his fans. As he ended the song he praised the energy of the audience saying, "Vera level neenga!"

He then unleashed his fun side and pulled the legs of Yogi Babu by narrating an incident when the comedian got extremely busy and didn't have time to attend his new house warming function, and joked that he should be on time for his wedding at least. "Veedu yaar vena katalam Yogi... aana thaali.."

The actor revealed that he enjoyed learning football and the games he played with the team during the shoot. He then shifted to a philosophical mode comparing life to a soccer game. "Life kuda game dhaanga. We try to score a goal, but a group rises up to block us from reaching it. Sometimes, the ones on our side end up scoring a same side goal. No matter what happens, and how tough life becomes, one shouldn't imitate others."

He then began to address the serious issues starting with the fan wars on social media. "Online trolls should never cross the boundaries. When it ends up hurting a person, you should know that the limit has been crossed." The actor shared a short story from the life of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi insisting that all his fans should learn to respect everyone even if they are rivals.

Vijay then encouraged his fans to use their social media power to address serious issues like the recent untimely death of Subhshree. "It's sad that they have arrested the banner printers, without arresting the main perpetrators."

And the political flavour in the speech increased towards the end as he said, "We should learn to keep the right person in the right position."

When the host Ramya asked him to comment on the problems faced by his films during the release, he said, "Just go ahead and tear my banner and posters. But do not lay hands on my fans."

Finally, he went on a nostalgic trip recounting his memories while shooting for Friends and the iconic scene which led to the recent viral hashtag #PrayForNesamani. "I couldn't control my laughter even while shooting for this scene in Friends. But somehow Suriya managed to act without laughing."

Bigil, directed by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara, Vivek, and Jackie Shroff , has music by AR Rahman, and the film will hit the screens on Diwali.

