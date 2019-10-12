WATCH 'Bigil' trailer: Vijay impresses with power-packed dialogues, solid action in this sports drama

By Online Desk

The trailer for Bigil, which is arguably the most anticipated Tamil film of the year, is finally here!

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been eagerly (which is an understatement) awaiting updates of the film's trailer ever since its grand audio launch event.

The two minutes and 41 seconds trailer offers interesting glimpses into the sports drama, with actor Vijay playing dual roles of a son, who is a strict, no-nonsense football player-turned-coach, and a gangster father.

As expected, it is packed with high-octane action sequences and some mass dialogues. There are visuals of romance between Vijay and Nayanthara, who appears to be playing a sportsperson too. If the trailer is anything to go by, Bigil sure looks promising.

The Atlee directorial also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, and Yogi Babu.

Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil. (Screengrab)

Actors Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Amritha, and Reba Monica John play footballers, whose team will be coached by Vijay's character.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi, under the banner of AGS Entertainments, the film is slated for a Diwali release.

Bigil is director Atlee's third film with Vijay after Theri and Mersal.