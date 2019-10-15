Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Bigil' director Atlee’s next film?

Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil director Atlee with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a cricket match in Chennai.

Tamil director Atlee with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a cricket match in Chennai. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to star in Tamil director Atlee’s upcoming next after Bigil, reports claim. The film will be based on an original script and won’t be a remake of Atlee’s previous works like Theri and Mersal. The project will be reportedly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Recently, Shah Rukh at an event said that he is working on “two-three scripts” and will announce his next project when he is “ready.” He was also seen seated to director Atlee in a recent cricket match.

The Fan actor also shared the trailer of Bigil on Twitter, calling the film, “Chak De! (India) on steroids.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The actor was expected to star in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha – a biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma – but dropped out of the project earlier this year. He was also speculated to star in Don 3 and an untitled film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

WATCH 'Bigil' trailer: Vijay impresses with power-packed dialogues, solid action in this sports drama

Shah Rukh’s film with Atlee is said to be a commercial masala entertainer. Reports also claim that Karan Johar will be producing the film under his banner of Dharma Productions. An official announcement is awaited regarding the project. 

Red Chillies Entertainment recently produced the Netflix series Bard of Blood. They are also developing a zombie horror show titled Betaal with the streaming platform.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

