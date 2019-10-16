Anirudh Ravichander treats fans to Darbar update on his birthday

By Express News Service

Anirudh Ravichander celebrates his 29th birthday today. On this special day, the composer-singer took to Twitter to reveal the release date of Darbar's motion poster.

According to Anirudh’s tweet, the poster will be unveiled on November 7. The motion poster will also have the theme song of the Rajinikanth-starrer.

On this special day, very excited to give you all an update!#DarbarMotionPoster with #ThalaivarThemeMusic on Nov 7th :)

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth + @ARMurugadoss sir combo gonna be a blast this Pongal @LycaProductions — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) October 16, 2019

Anirudh came up with a hit album for Rajinikanth’s last film Petta, which has set a huge expectation for his Darbar album. The film marks his second collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Sunil Shetty in important roles. The film will be released on Pongal 2019.

(This copy was originally published in cinemaexpress.com)