WATCH Adithya Varma trailer | Does Dhruv Vikram nail problematic 'Arjun Reddy'?

The trailer of 'Arjun Reddy''s Tamil remake has dropped and it looks exactly the same as the Telugu original. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer as well as its recent Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor which was heavily criticised, spurring numerous conversations over its glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Starring Dhruv Vikram (son of actor Vikram), Banita Sandhu (of 'October' fame) and Priya Anand, 'Adithya Varma' has been directed by Gireesaaya, an associate of Sandeep Vanga, the controversial director of 'Arjun Reddy'.

The trailer begins with the disciplinary hearing against the alcoholic surgeon Adithya Varma followed by scenes showing how he falls in love with the female lead, along with moments from his life - the romance, the overdosing, the anger issues, and finally hitting rock bottom.

While Dhruv looks promising as the angry young man, how well does he fit into the shoes of Vijay Devarakonda and Shahid Kapoor, both of whom delivered powerhouse performances? We'll have to wait and see.

Director Bala had initially directed the Tamil remake titled 'Varmaa', but it was shelved due to creative differences between the director and the production house E4 Entertainment. The producers decided not to release the film and made a new version from scratch.

Gireesaaya, who worked as the assistant director in the original Telugu version 'Arjun Reddy', was roped in as the director for the new Tamil remake titled 'Adithya Varma'. The film was announced in February, and the entire shoot was wrapped up by July.

Ravi K Chandran has done the film’s cinematography.

Radhan, who did the music for 'Arjun Reddy' and Bala's version, has been retained as the music director.

In June this year, Dhruv had posted a moving tribute to his father Vikram who stood as a pillar of strength behind him: “For showing up everyday, never giving up, always pushing me to do better, never allowing anyone to settle for less, keeping the vision alive, never losing sight of the bigger picture, never allowing me to lose hope, for giving me and making me ‘Adithya Varma’, leaving no stone unturned, for always having my back and for teaching me everything you have and continue to.”

