Vijay fans eat 'mann soru' for smooth release of Bigil in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Dozens of fans of actor Vijay ate ‘Man Soru’ at a temple in Mayiladuthurai praying

for the smooth release of his upcoming film ‘Bigil’.



As Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Bigil’ is embroiled in controversies and lawsuits, fans came together to eat ‘Man Soru’ (Eating food on the floor or the ground without a plate) at the Sri Prasanna Mariamman Temple.



ALSO READ | We changed Bigil’s screenplay on the edit table: Editor Ruben



“We pray and wish that our Thalapathis’ film overcomes all the troubles it is facing now, gets released as scheduled this weekend for Deepavali, and becomes successful commercially. We also pray that our Thalapathi lives long without any lows in his life, “ said CS ‘Kutti’ Gopi, north district president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ in Nagapattinam.



The fans, aged 20 to 35 years, ate tamarind rice they served themselves on the floor. They kept the actor’s pictures in between them, and in their hands as they ate the “Man Soru’. Many of them were doing the ritual for the first time in their lives. The fans said many of them have not interacted with actor Vijay, but they still wish for his welfare.



ALSO READ: ‘No permission given for special shows of Deepavali releases’



The fans said they are not deterred by the comments of the trolls in social media and said they are grateful to their counterparts in other districts for the support they offered. “Our Thalapathi is for all. He is dearest to all of us,” said the fans.



In Tirunelveli, fans of the actor installed 12 CCTV surveillance cameras instead of erecting banners and pasting posters.



Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Saravanan inaugurated the cameras. The cameras were installed in four areas, including Oorudaiyarpuram, Thatchanallur and Karaiyiruppu, and one outside Meenakshipuram Government Higher Secondary School.



Besides, the fans also installed a monitoring desktop. ACP Satheesh Kumar was also present.