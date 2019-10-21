Home Entertainment Tamil

INTERVIEW | We changed Bigil’s screenplay on the edit table: Editor Ruben

Editor Ruben, in this free-wheeling chat, spills the beans on Bigil, including heated arguments with director Atlee.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay and Nayanthara in the poster for 'Bigil'.

Vijay and Nayanthara in the poster for 'Bigil'.

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman
Express News Service

Bigil’s trailer has crossed about 36 million views on YouTube, with this number increasing with each passing second. This is not unusual for promos of Vijay films, which are invariably championed by legions of his fans. However, this particular trailer seems to be lauded not just by Vijay fans. Some of the credit must go to Anthony Ruben. 

The editor, who made his debut with Kanden (2011), is a sought-after professional in Tamil cinema. The man behind many successful mainstream films including Mersal, Irumbu Thirai, and Viswasam, Ruben begins by shedding some light on Bigil. “The film has shaped up well. It doesn’t fall under the usual commercial film category. Vijay has done justice to the roles he has played — he has done about two to three different characters in this sports film,” says Ruben, careful not to give away too much.

Ahead of the Bigil trailer launch, there were demands from Vijay fans on social media to release updates about the film, pressure that Ruben says, does not affect him. “There is pressure for all the films, but it doesn’t affect my work. With movies like Bigil, I worry more about satisfying all set of audience. A star like Vijay has a huge fan base. We have to satisfy the children too. So, ultimately, it is more about the output than concerns over time constraints.”

READ HERE | Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Bigil' director Atlee’s next film?

I ask if pandering to such a huge fan base results in editing compromises, and Ruben says, “Not all the time. There is a pattern for each genre here. Sticking to them is straightforward, but to break that and try something different, you need the acceptance of the director. Only with the director’s trust can an 
editor deliver. Think of it as a symbiotic relationship.”

Ruben, who has edited all Atlee films so far, is convinced that the director trusts him. “He leaves everything to me. In fact, he sits with me only for the final edit. But during that session, we have plenty of arguments, and usually end up meeting each other halfway.”

On the nature of such arguments, he says, “Mostly, we have disagreements over whether or not to have a particular scene. Sometimes, the arguments turn into heated discussions to the extent that there is pin-drop silence in the editing room. At the end of the day, we collectively take a decision that is good for the film. We are open to ideas and suggestions. For instance, we bring in assistant directors for their opinions. I think that’s our strength.”

When asked to name one director who makes his job easy, Ruben quickly says Sam Anton (Darling). “I have worked on four films with him. He does not take too much footage, and whatever he shoots usually makes it to the final cut. Working with him is always relatively easy.”

WATCH 'Bigil' trailer: Vijay impresses with power-packed dialogues, solid action in this sports drama

Ruben agrees that the adage ‘films are made in the editing room’ is true. “Often, we change the entire screenplay of a film… even the story. It happens more often than you think. Even with Bigil, it happened.”

Is editing a thankless job, as commonly suggested? “The audience doesn’t know what goes behind the making of a film, or what editing is. They only have to care about the end product on the screen. Ultimately, for an editor, it comes down to the respect and trust of the director and the crew. If those are given, I don’t think that editing is a thankless job. But I am convinced that the general audience will also learn about editing soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigil Bigil trailer Vijay Thalapathy Vijay Bigil trailer editor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp