Home Entertainment Tamil

Location Diaries: Priya Anand, Dhruv and Vikram's doggy tales on 'Adithya Varma' sets

Shooting for the Dhruv’s Adithya Varma was a memorable experience for Priya Anand.

Published: 28th October 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Anand and her dog Bumblebee.

Priya Anand and her dog Bumblebee.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Shooting for the Dhruv’s 'Adithya Varma' was a memorable experience for Priya Anand. After all, this was the first time she was acting in a film with her pet dog, a five-year-old Shih Tzu named Bumblebee.

“It was unexpected! Vikram sir spotted him when I walked into the sets with Bumblebee. Something about him impressed them and they decided to have my dog in the film,” narrated Priya, who plays an actor in the 'Arjun Reddy' remake.

As Bumblebee wasn’t trained to ‘act’, Priya was a tad anxious. But he managed to surprise them all. “For a montage shot, Dhruv and I were in the scene with bodyguards behind me and Bumblebee on a table in front. In the scene, Dhruv says that he isn’t comfortable and would like privacy and so I ask the bodyguards to leave. To my surprise, Bumblebee also jumped off the table immediately, as though he understood the situation.”

Priya further recalls that though he wasn’t accustomed to being filmed, they never had to do any retakes because of him. “In fact, I feel Bumblebee is a better actor than me, because he did so much without any training! He gave us (Dhruv and herself) tough competition!” she quips.

However, that doesn’t mean there were no tense moments on sets for Priya, who was worried for another reason. “As it is, acting in Vikram sir’s presence made me nervous. Furthermore, there was another dog on sets. So I wondered how Bumblebee would react. But he was a natural so my fears were allayed.” 

One of the reasons for things to go smoothly, Priya says, was Vikram and Dhruv’s love for pets. “They have a lot of dogs and are fond of animals. So they are very good with them. Dhruv even re-named him Bumble Varma,” she says.

The shoot made Bumblebee a star on social media as well. “Vikram sir took a photo of Bumblebee on the first day. By the end of the shoot, he had taken so many, that I started an Instagram page for Bumblebee with the photos he took.”

WATCH | Adithya Varma trailer | Does Dhruv Vikram nail problematic 'Arjun Reddy'?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adithya Varma Priya Anand Vikram Chiyaan Vikram Dhruv Vikram
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp