Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayakumar objects to web series 'Queen'

Deepak Jayakumar recently issued a statement, claiming Gautham did not take approval from Jayalaithaa's family before filming the series on her.

Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and 'Queen' web series director Gautham Menon

Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and 'Queen' web series director Gautham Menon (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: While actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing for the late politician J. Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi', director Gautham Menon has announced that he is coming up with a web series based on the life of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

But Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayakumar does not seem to be happy with the web series titled 'Queen'. He recently issued a statement, claiming Gautham did not take approval from Jayalaithaa's family before filming the series on her.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut undergoes prosthetic measurements for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Jayakumar also shared that director of 'Thalaivi', A. L. Vijay, has received a No Objection Certificate from him, and is officially recognised as her authorised biography.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jayakumar said: "Amma (Jayalalithaa) is a political personality and her public life is a known history. I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa."

ALSO READ: Always wanted to work in regional films, says Kangana Ranaut on Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

"If he has represented anything personal about my aunt, I would not allow this and would file defamation case, in the event of 'Queen' going ahead without our permission. I am not able to reach Gautham Menon and hope to hear from him soon."

