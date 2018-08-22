Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi turns 63

Known for his breakdancing skills, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 feature films in a variety of roles.

Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, who is popularly known as Chiranjeevi, is ringing in his 63rd birthday today.

The politician and actor made his acting debut in 1978, with the film Punadhirallu. Known for his breakdancing skills, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 feature films in a variety of roles.

In 1987, his film 'Swayam Krushi' was dubbed into Russian and was screened at the Moscow International Film Festival. He also won the 1998 Chennai Express Best Actor Award and the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

During his career spanning across nine years, Chiranjeevi won four state Nandi Awards, including Raghupati Venkaiah Award and ten Filmfare Awards including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award- South. In 2006, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Recently, the superstar treated his fans with the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.'

The period drama is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role.

The film, which is directed by Surender Reddy, also stars Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan.

