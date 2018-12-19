Rana Daggubati to play a fifty-year-old in 'Kaadan'

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Kaadan, directed by Prabhu Solomon, will see Rana Daggubati as a 50-year-old. The film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, is being made in three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While Vishnu will be part of the Tamil and Telugu versions, Fukrey-fame Pulkit Samrat will play his role in the Hindi version, titled Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana, however, will be part of all the three versions.

“It is a very different film where Rana is playing the role of a 50-year-old. It was an amazing experience -- a story that happens in the forest revolving around an elephant. It has been the toughest project for me yet,” said Vishnu Vishal, in an interview with Cinema Express.

He further added, “We have completed one schedule already. We have two more schedules to go; we will begin shooting from January again and wrap up by April.”