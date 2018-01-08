NEW DELHI: The trailer of Anushka Shetty's much-awaited horror film 'Bhaagamathie' has been released and is as scary and thrilling as is possible.

The 'Baahubali 2' star is seen playing the role of an IAS officer and actor Unni Mukundan features as her lover.

The two minute trailer takes the viewers on a gripping ride and shows Anushka locked up in a haunted house where she experiences extreme paranoia.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the trailer:

#Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty’s new film #Bhaagamathie to release on 26 Jan 2018... In Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam... Directed by Ashok... Music by Thaman... The Telugu trailer catches your attention... Link [with English subtitles]: https://t.co/nO9NkHSsHy pic.twitter.com/ctI4inX6D6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

Directed by G Ashok and boasting Thaman S' intriguing background score, 'Bhaagamathie' also stars actor Jayaram in a pivotal role.

The film is all set to release on January 26.