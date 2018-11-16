Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad multiplex set to have grand opening with Rajinikanth's '2.0'

Mahesh Babu's multiplex in Hyderabad consists of seven screens and it is believed that the seats are of top quality.

Mahesh Babu

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu (File | EPS)

Mahesh Babu's multiplex in Hyderabad's Gachibowli is all set to have a grand opening on November 29, with Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 slated to be the first film screened at the multiplex.

The multiplex consists of seven screens and it is believed that the seats are of top quality. According to the reports from Behindwoods, even the first row from the screen is said to be having reclinable seats.

It will definitely be a great experience for the fans to watch Shankar's '2.0' in 3D visuals and 4D sound.

The most anticipated film of the year, Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' was certified by the Censor Board recently. The film which is produced by Lyca Productions has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate.

'2.0' has been made on a budget exceeding Rs 600 crores with over 3000 technicians involved with the film, according to the movie unit.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay. The cinematography department is handled by Nirav Shah, while the music is scored by AR Rahman. '2.0' will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

During the recent '2.0' trailer launch function, Rajini said, "Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs. 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn't have been possible without the support of Lyca. This is not a Rajinikanth film. The money has been spent on one man Shankar, who has never failed to entertain audiences. This is his vision and I laud Lyca Productions for backing him."

The expectations on the film are increasing with every passing day. The 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)

