SS Rajamouli's next film with Jr NTR, Ram Charan starts rolling

Published: 19th November 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajamouli

Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan at the launch event. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, more than a year after the release of the second part of the "Baahubali" franchise, on Monday began shooting here for his new yet-untitled Telugu film featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Currently dubbed as RRR, the project marks the first collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

"RRR starts rolling today," Rajamouli tweeted.

The film was officially launched on November 11 and the opening ceremony was presided over by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.

To be made on a budget of Rs. 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

"The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore," he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.

Apparently, both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.

"I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I'm yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon," Ram Charan had told reporters while promoting "Rangasthalam".

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, while Senthil Kumar will crank the camera.

The technical crew includes national award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril.

