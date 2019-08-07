Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas thanks directors, producers for shifting films for 'Saaho'

Prabhas shared a note thanking other directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies for his upcoming film 'Saaho'.

Published: 07th August 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho'.

A still from Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas has shared a note thanking other directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies for his upcoming film "Saaho".

The shift been done to avert any clash at the box office.

Prabhas on Tuesday shared a note on Instagram, which read: " A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate 'Saaho'. Team 'Saaho' is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases."

ALSO READ: Wish I could avoid clash between my film 'Chhichhore' and 'Saaho', says Nitesh Tiwari

The makers of the film took to Twitter to thank the filmmakers: "Extremely thankful for producers across all the languages for clearing the way for #Saaho and helping for a bigger release. Action begins in cinemas from Ausgut 30. UV Creations."

"Dangal"-famed Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor was set to release on August 30 earlier but has now been pushed for September 6 release.

ALSO READ: Saaho’s new release date creates uncertainty for big-budget Kannada films

Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's "Made In China" was slated to hit the screens on the same date but the makers have changed their plans and are yet to announce the new date of release.

"Saaho" is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prabhas Saaho
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp