Prabhas thanks directors, producers for shifting films for 'Saaho'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas has shared a note thanking other directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies for his upcoming film "Saaho".

The shift been done to avert any clash at the box office.

Prabhas on Tuesday shared a note on Instagram, which read: " A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate 'Saaho'. Team 'Saaho' is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases."

The makers of the film took to Twitter to thank the filmmakers: "Extremely thankful for producers across all the languages for clearing the way for #Saaho and helping for a bigger release. Action begins in cinemas from Ausgut 30. UV Creations."

"Dangal"-famed Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor was set to release on August 30 earlier but has now been pushed for September 6 release.

Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's "Made In China" was slated to hit the screens on the same date but the makers have changed their plans and are yet to announce the new date of release.

"Saaho" is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.