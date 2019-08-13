Prabhas is the loveliest person I have come across: Shraddha Kapoor

By Express News Service

Shraddha Kapoor, who has had a packed year with Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D, shares her experience of working with Telugu star Prabhas on her first multilingual film.

Shraddha says, “Saaho is my first multilingual project and it has been such a privilege to have worked in this film, especially because of the kind of talent that came together for it. Whether it is the creative team, stunt team, director, producers or the entire cast, it was amazing.”

Speaking about Prabhas as a co-actor, she shared, “He is one of the nicest, sweetest, loveliest people I have come across. He has a kind heart and he took care of me and my team like we were at home on set. Same for our producers. They always made me feel like I am a part of the UV family and I always felt at home when I was in Hyderabad.”

Touted to he India’s biggest action thriller, Saaho is scheduled to release on August 30. Up next, Shraddha will be seen in Chhichhore, alongside Sushan Singh Rajput, which is slated to release on September 6.