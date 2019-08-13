'Saaho' to release in IMAX screens worldwide

By IANS

Telugu superstar Prabhas’ multilingual Saaho is all set to release in IMAX format in addition to the regular 2d format all over the world. The film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive IMAX format for all markets.

While it has become a common practice to release Hollywood films in IMAX screens, the trend is not yet prevalent among Indian filmmakers, particularly the ones in Bollywood. Dhoom 3, Gold and 2.0 have been among few Indian films to have had an IMAX release.

“We are thrilled to partner with UV-Creations and T-Series on the release of Saaho, a pulse-pounding, non-stop action epic that deserves to be experienced in IMAX,” Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp said.

Saaho is scheduled to release in three languages -- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is directed by Sujeeth, and co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is scheduled to open on August 30.

Saaho is Telugu superstar Prabhas’ first release since his blockbuster Bahubali series.