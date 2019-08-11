Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas has the most amazing heart, says 'Saaho' co-star Shraddha Kapoor​

Shraddha Kapoor​ has back to back releases with 'Saaho' hitting the theatres on August 30, and her next, 'Chhichhore'.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho'.

A still from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the female lead in the upcoming action-thriller "Saaho", says her co-actor Prabhas is a huge superstar but has the most amazing heart.

"Prabhas is a huge superstar but he has the most amazing heart. I and my team were in awe of that. We had a blast," Shraddha said.

Talking about her experience of shooting in Hyderabad, the actress said: "I will not be able to describe the experience in words. Actually, the whole team welcomed me as a part of their family. We shot this film within two years.

"In these two years, Hyderabad actually became my second home. I would look forward to going to the set every day. I would love to go there again and again because of the amount of love that I have received from them. They have been so kind to me. I felt so much at home there."

ALSO READ: Prabhas thanks directors, producers for shifting films for 'Saaho'

Shraddha has back to back releases with "Saaho" hitting the theatres on August 30, and her next, "Chhichhore", where she stars alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, releasing on September 6.

The actress sounded very happy about this, as she said: "The two movies are so different from each other and I feel lucky that I got to be a part of both."

Even though it feels nice to see two films releasing back to back, shooting for three films at the same time was not so easy for Shraddha, the third film being "Street Dancer 3D", where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Wish I could avoid clash between my film 'Chhichhore' and 'Saaho', says Nitesh Tiwari

"I only want to say that my body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. Street Dancer will release next year, even though we have finished shooting. I feel like relaxing a little but now the promotions (for 'Saaho') have started."

Shraddha added that she is excited because she got to be a part of such amazing movies.

"'Saaho' is my first multi-lingual film. It is a very big thing for me to be a part of this film. I am eagerly waiting for World Saaho Day, which is on the 30th."

"Saaho" has been directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles. The film releases on August 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor Prabhas Saaho
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp