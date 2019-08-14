Home Entertainment Telugu

‘Ranarangam' will have a sequel: Director Sudheer Varma

Director Sudheer Varma tells the story behind making his upcoming film starring Sharwanand, Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan
 

Published: 14th August 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Director Sudheer Varma

Director Sudheer Varma

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director Sudheer Varma has teamed up with actors Sharwanand, Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan for a gangster drama titled Ranarangam. Set in the backdrop of 90s Visakhapatnam, it’s the story of a bootlegger who ran the illegal liquor business like an organised crime syndicate. The film shows the Mahanubhavudu actor in two distinct avatars – as a 25-year-old and later as a 45-year-old.

“The film is set during the times when there was total prohibition by then NT Ramarao government. The story flips between present and past showing how Deva started his bootlegging business and his rise up the ranks of this crime syndicate. The reason for choosing Visakhapatnam as the backdrop is because we needed a city that establishes the protagonist’s growth into a gangster. Also, it’s close to Orissa and smuggling alcohol from that State and getting it delivered to homes/other places had been the illegal trade then,” begins Sudheer Varma.

The Swamy Ra Ra director owes his inspirations to the gangster films he’s consumed as a viewer. “Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather series has become classic literature for gangster/mafia films. I think none of the directors have been able to recreate the kind of impact it had on us with their films. The screenplay of Ranarangam is inspired by this classic. It’s the USP of the film. There is also a crucial train sequence which was inspired by The Assassination of Jesse James.”

ALSO READ: Sita is the reason why I have chosen to do 'Ranarangam', says Kajal Aggarwal

The film has been in the making for two years and there were several theories that the film has exceeded its stipulated budget and Sudheer has demanded to reshoot certain portions of the film. Sudheer clears the air and shares, “We had shot the film in Kakinada port, but it has become difficult for us to recreate the times when mobile phones didn’t exist. So we have erected a coastal city set in the aluminum factory.

The art director needed some time to complete it and also, Sharwa was shooting for Padi Padi Leche Manasu (2018). As Ranarangam requires him to look in two different avatars with different hairstyles, I have used his existing hairdo for one of the roles and had to wait for him to complete the other part. We had to wait for Kajal Aggarwal’s dates and then we went to Spain to shoot some portions. The post-production had started early this year and the first copy was ready by the end of July.”

Ask him why he had chosen a serious word like Ranarangam as the title, Sudheer replies, “It means a battlefield. Our producer S Naga Vamsi has suggested it as he felt this title would be in sync with the story of a gangster who wages a battle every day in his life. Initially, we have finalised Dalapathi, but it was registered by some other producers.”

So, will there be a sequel to Ranarangam? Sudheer categorically reveals, “I never flirted with the idea of making a sequel to any of my films. After Swamy Ra Ra, many filmmakers have urged me to work on its sequel. But I didn’t get an interesting idea. To answer your question, Sharwanand has suggested an exciting line with a different perspective to Ranarangam. I will definitely love to recreate this world of gangsters provided it turns out to be a successful project this Friday.”

—  muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudheer Varma Ranarangam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp