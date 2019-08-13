Sita is the reason why I have chosen to do 'Ranarangam': Kajal Aggarwal

Murali Krishna CH By

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed that playing the titular role in her last outing Sita has taken a toll on her. “Sita is one such character which was complicated, demanding and challenging. In every actor’s life, you need that one character which sets you apart and proves you as an actor. I’m happy that I got to do this character. But I got into the mind of the character and it has affected my reactions and behaviour towards people. To control these behavioural changes and mood swings, I meditated for a few days and it helped me to overcome this problem,” reveals Kajal.

The actor says playing serious roles like Sita has compelled her to take up a conventional role in her upcoming film Ranarangam.

“I can’t always play serious roles which are demanding. And I can say Sita is the reason why I have chosen to do Ranarangam. I play a doctor in the film and my character appears in the second hour. Even though it’s a routine character without any exceptional weightage, it drives the narration forward. This role has come as a huge relief for me,” she says, adding, “There is no regret. I enjoyed working in that film, but it’s just that I needed a break from such roles. I am happy that I have reached a stage in my career where I can be choosy about my roles.”

Kajal recently appeared in Paris Paris, a remake of 2014 Hindi comedy-drama Queen. Directed by Ramesh Aravind, the film recently run into censorship issues after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to blur/mute about 25 scenes.

Responding to the issue, Kajal says, “Paris Paris is a faithful remake of Queen. It must be noted that the Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions were cleared by the censor board, but the Tamil version alone has landed in trouble. The makers have referred the film to Revising Committee and we are waiting to hear from them.”

Amidst reports of her walking out of Kamal Haasan-starrer Bharateeyudu 2, the actor has offered a denial. “I will join the sets in November. I’m playing a powerful character which required me to undergo some physical training to look strong for that part. I am feeling excited to work with legends like Shankar and Kamal Haasan. I am looking forward to the shoot,” avers Kajal, who is also working on a Telugu-English bilingual titled Call Centre.