Kajal Aggarwal to go 'Indian thatha' way for Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'?

It has been a while since there has been any update on Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'. But recently actress Kajal Aggarwal put up an Instagram story giving us a hint about her role in the film.

In the photo shared on her Instagram story, Kajal wrote "and so it begins", with a Kalari book (Kalaripayattu ) placed on her lap.

Kajal Aggarwal Instagram story

People who have seen the first instalment of 'Indian' can easily remember the importance of Kalari art in the film. The protagonist played by Kamal Haasan in 'Indian', adopted the martial art technique to kill corrupt officials in the movie.

With Kajal Aggarwal sharing the photo of "Kalari book", one could guess that she might play the role of a Kalari fighter in the sequel of the 1996 blockbuster.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Behindwoods, Shankar said, "We recently took a makeup test for Kamal Haasan's Indian role, all I can say is Indian 'Kalakittu Irukaru.' When we saw Kamal Haasan wearing that Indian 'thatha' makeup, it gave me goosebumps. I felt so excited like how the audience would feel after seeing one of their favourite characters live after 25 years. It was a great feeling. And he still has the same energy that he had 25 years back and when we took a few stills, they were just so stunning and you just feel like staring at them all day."

He also stated that the story of 'Indian 2' will revolve around the issues that have disturbed him.

"When Indian was made, I took issues that I used to see around me, the issues I personally faced and things that I studied. Those were the things that helped me make Indian part 1. Now after all these years, what are issues that are bothering me, the news stories that are disturbing me, those are all my driving force to make Indian 2," he added.

The shooting for 'Indian 2' is expected to complete by 2019 and the film will tentatively release in the summer of 2020.

The film had made headlines earlier when producer Dil Raju backed out of it owing to royalty issues with reference to the title, and Lyca Productions, which recently bankrolled Shankar’s 2.0, is now producing Indian 2. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film which is to be made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

'Indian' starred Kamal Haasan in a double role along with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Goundamani. The movie is about Senapathy, a freedom struggle veteran, who turns into a vigilante and murders corrupt government officials.

It will be interesting to see if 'Indian 2' will be able to live up to the hype of the first part that released 22 years ago.