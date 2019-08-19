Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | 'Bad Boy': Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez groove to peppy 'Saaho' song

The video features Prabhas on an army tank and later switches to a party by a pool.

Published: 19th August 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas in Bad Boy song video from Saaho.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas in Bad Boy song video from Saaho. (Videograb)

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

Undoubtedly, one of the much-awaited action films of the year is Prabhas’ Saaho. Marking the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor, this film is directed by Sujeeth.

The team recently released another song from the film, Bad Boy, which stars Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The video features Prabhas on an army tank and later switches to a party by a pool. Jacqueline is also seen showing off her dance moves.

The song was unveiled at a pre-release event on 18 August in Hyderabad, which was attended by Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, producer Allu Aravind and Shraddha, among others.

READ HERE: 'We have a surprise for fans on August 23', says Prabhas on 'Saaho' Tamil version

Speaking to a leading media organisation, Jacqueline reportedly said, “Prabhas works relentlessly till he gets things right. It was crazy and fun. Though there is action around the song and I love throwing in kicks and punches, I’m not part of any action sequences here. I was just very nervous as to how we’d do this because I had to get my Telugu lines right. I couldn’t do it without being fully ready, but I was pleasantly surprised that I could nail my lines in the first take.”

The spy thriller will release on 30 August in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

(This story originally appeared on indulgexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saaho Prabhas Shraddha Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bad Boy
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp