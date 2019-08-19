WATCH | 'Bad Boy': Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez groove to peppy 'Saaho' song

A Harini Prasad By

Undoubtedly, one of the much-awaited action films of the year is Prabhas’ Saaho. Marking the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor, this film is directed by Sujeeth.

The team recently released another song from the film, Bad Boy, which stars Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The video features Prabhas on an army tank and later switches to a party by a pool. Jacqueline is also seen showing off her dance moves.

The song was unveiled at a pre-release event on 18 August in Hyderabad, which was attended by Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, producer Allu Aravind and Shraddha, among others.

Speaking to a leading media organisation, Jacqueline reportedly said, “Prabhas works relentlessly till he gets things right. It was crazy and fun. Though there is action around the song and I love throwing in kicks and punches, I’m not part of any action sequences here. I was just very nervous as to how we’d do this because I had to get my Telugu lines right. I couldn’t do it without being fully ready, but I was pleasantly surprised that I could nail my lines in the first take.”

The spy thriller will release on 30 August in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

