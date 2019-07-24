Home Entertainment Telugu

Tabu starts shooting for Telugu film with Allu Arjun

Tabu plays Allu Arjun's mother in the Tollywood film, which is rumoured to be titled 'Naana Nenu'.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tabu

Actress Tabu (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Tabu returns to Telugu films after a decade with Allu Arjun's yet-untitled upcoming project.

Tabu joined the film's unit recently, and the makers on Wednesday unveiled a video from the sets welcoming her on board. The video gives a glimpse of the veteran star preparing for her role.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Tabu plays Arjun's mother in the film, which is rumoured to be titled "Naana Nenu".

The film marks director Trivikram Srinivas' third collaboration with Arjun after "Julayi" and "Son of Sathyamurty".

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun's new movie

Arjun's latest co-starring Tabu was announced by the Telugu star on Twitter on New Year's Eve.

"I have been waiting to announce this officially. My Next film #AA19 is with Trivikram garu. Produced by Allu Arvind & Radhakrishna garu," Arjun had tweeted.

Arjun, who was last seen in "Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu Indiaa", also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar coming up. This film will go on the floors later this year.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that theis film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film, "The Invention Of Lying", written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allu Arjun Tabu
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp