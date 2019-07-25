Tabu to play Pooja Hegde's mother in Allu Arjun's 'AA19'?

By Express News Service

Actor Tabu has joined the sets of her comeback Telugu film starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde on Tuesday, the makers revealed in a statement. While Easwari Rao has been signed onto play Allu Arjun's mother, a well-placed source informed us that the Andhadhun actor will be seen as Pooja Hegde's mother in the rom-com directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

"The team is filming a hospital scene in a specially erected set at a popular studio. All the principal cast including Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma and Easwari Rao were present in this schedule which is expected to go on until July 30," informs a source.

Commonly referred to as AA19, the film is rumored to be inspired by the 2009 American fantasy romantic comedy The Invention Of Lying, written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson.

Produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna, the film, tentatively titled Nanna Nenu, will land in cinemas during Sankranthi, 2020.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)